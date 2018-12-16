iExec RLC (RLC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $292,749.00

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $12.69 million and $292,749.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00004848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Liqui and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.02375769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00143584 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00180135 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031278 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00031593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Upbit, Liqui, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

