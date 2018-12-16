IHS Markit (INFO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.47.

INFO stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. IHS Markit has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,793,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,121,000 after purchasing an additional 300,782 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IHS Markit by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,104,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,273 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,537,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,748,000 after purchasing an additional 372,707 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,859,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,145,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

