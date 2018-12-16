IMV (IMV) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

IMV (NYSE:IMV) received a $10.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:IMV opened at $5.45 on Friday. IMV has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IMV by 1,929.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IMV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

