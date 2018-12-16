Independent Research Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) a €73.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.81 ($78.85).

Shares of AFX stock opened at €71.30 ($82.91) on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €37.53 ($43.64) and a 1 year high of €55.25 ($64.24).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

