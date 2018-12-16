IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.98% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 201.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 370.2% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at about $445,000.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $29.65 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

