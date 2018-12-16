INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 26.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,475 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 49 markets.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.