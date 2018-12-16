Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIPR. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.67 million, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Alan D. Gold purchased 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $21,037,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.