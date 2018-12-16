INPEX CORP/ADR (IPXHY) & Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Head to Head Comparison

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

INPEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

INPEX CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dawson Geophysical does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for INPEX CORP/ADR and Dawson Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INPEX CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Dawson Geophysical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INPEX CORP/ADR 4.72% 3.95% 2.92% Dawson Geophysical -10.35% -12.60% -10.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of INPEX CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and Dawson Geophysical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INPEX CORP/ADR $8.43 billion 1.71 $363.25 million N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $157.15 million 0.52 -$31.26 million ($1.37) -2.58

INPEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Summary

INPEX CORP/ADR beats Dawson Geophysical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INPEX CORP/ADR

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. The company holds interests in approximately 70 projects in approximately 20 countries; and owns a natural gas pipeline network of 1,500 kilometers. As of March 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 2,747 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 5,976 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. As of December 31, 2017, it operated nine seismic crews consisting of six crews in the United States and three crews in Canada. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

