Insider Buying: Acadian Timber Corp (ADN) Insider Acquires C$144,800.00 in Stock

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) insider Mark Winslow Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,800.00.

Shares of ADN opened at C$14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. Acadian Timber Corp has a 1 year low of C$14.25 and a 1 year high of C$20.24.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp will post 1.04999996036376 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

