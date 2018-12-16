Insider Buying: AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) CEO Acquires $15,440.00 in Stock

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) CEO Michael D. West acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $15,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 41,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,048. AgeX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

