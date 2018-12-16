Insider Buying: First United Corp (FUNC) Director Purchases $26,400.00 in Stock

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Irvin Robert Rudy purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $510,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FUNC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,848. First United Corp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 901.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 307,885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First United by 76.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 12.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 145,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First United by 129.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

