Insider Buying: ICC Holdings Inc (ICCH) Insider Buys $12,378.72 in Stock

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) insider Arron K. Sutherland bought 888 shares of ICC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $12,378.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCH traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210. ICC Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of -0.07.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. ICC accounts for approximately 2.5% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 4.22% of ICC worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

