Insider Buying: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Director Purchases $28,830.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 3,853,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 529.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,946,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,913 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $81,221,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $51,003,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $46,045,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,681.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

