Insider Buying: Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Director Purchases $374,325.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch purchased 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $374,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,570.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, M Scott Welch purchased 8,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $339,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, M Scott Welch purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.61 per share, with a total value of $87,220.00.

On Monday, October 29th, M Scott Welch purchased 8,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.25 per share, with a total value of $338,000.00.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,158,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 117,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

