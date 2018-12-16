Insider Buying: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) CEO Purchases $98,500.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 575,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,406.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $1.84 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $155.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.29.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 52,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

