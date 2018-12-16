Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Chairman Sells $1,495,437.50 in Stock

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,437.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 286,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/insider-selling-abbvie-inc-abbv-chairman-sells-1495437-50-in-stock.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.