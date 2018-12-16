Insider Selling: Command Security Co. (MOC) Director Sells $166,800.00 in Stock

Command Security Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC) Director Thomas Kikis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,454.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Command Security stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Command Security Co. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Get Command Security alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Command Security stock. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Command Security Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp owned about 0.67% of Command Security at the end of the most recent quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/insider-selling-command-security-co-moc-director-sells-166800-00-in-stock.html.

About Command Security

Command Security Corporation provides uniformed security officers and aviation security services in the United States. It operates through Security and Aviation Safeguards divisions. The Security division offers armed and unarmed uniformed security personnel for access control, loss prevention, mobile patrols, traffic control, security console/system operators, and fire safety directors, as well as personnel for reception, concierge, and front desk/doorman operations.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Command Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Command Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.