Insider Selling: National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Insider Sells 10,708 Shares of Stock

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) insider Kristin Sallee Gaines sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $860,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NHI stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 14.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $81.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $74.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.15% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

