Insider Selling: Newriver Reit PLC (NRR) Insider Sells 46,680 Shares of Stock

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) insider Mark Davies sold 46,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £102,696 ($134,190.51).

LON NRR opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.86) on Friday. Newriver Reit PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 275.50 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 374.50 ($4.89).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 2.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRR shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Newriver Reit to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.4 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 21 conveniently located retail parks and over 600 community pubs.

