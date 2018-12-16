Insider Selling: RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RDNT opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. RadNet Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $600.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.42.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 151.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 52.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

