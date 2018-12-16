Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells 1,583 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Cynthia G. Robbins sold 1,583 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $219,783.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRM opened at $137.04 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 11.8% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

