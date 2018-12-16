Instructure Inc (INST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

INST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INST. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,078,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Instructure in the third quarter worth about $41,945,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INST stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Instructure has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.26. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

