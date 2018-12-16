International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $157.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.58%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.05 per share, with a total value of $8,968,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,080,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,064,463.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $194,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 409,798 shares of company stock worth $56,555,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $2,273,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

