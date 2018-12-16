International Paper Co (IP) Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $256,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/international-paper-co-ip-position-cut-by-panagora-asset-management-inc.html.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.