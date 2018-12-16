Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) vs. Novocure (NVCR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novocure has a beta of 3.73, meaning that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and Novocure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Novocure 0 2 4 0 2.67

Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.55, indicating a potential upside of 248.04%. Novocure has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Novocure.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Novocure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $15.90 million 1.83 -$12.21 million ($0.81) -1.26 Novocure $177.03 million 18.74 -$61.66 million ($0.70) -50.94

Interpace Diagnostics Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novocure. Novocure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpace Diagnostics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Novocure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -64.40% -33.67% -24.98% Novocure -25.37% -52.72% -19.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Novocure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Novocure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novocure beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.