Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,059,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RCD opened at $93.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $93.13 and a twelve month high of $108.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

