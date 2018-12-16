ION (ION) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, ION has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. ION has a market cap of $4.30 million and $4,345.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00006225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00014353 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00002475 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00002581 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 27,128,983 coins and its circulating supply is 21,228,983 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

