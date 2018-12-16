IRIDEX Co. (IRIX) Chairman Buys $43,400.00 in Stock

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Chairman William M. Moore purchased 10,000 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,381. IRIDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 29.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 35.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 152,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 216.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

