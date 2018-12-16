Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,902 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $140.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.10 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-shares-bought-by-great-lakes-advisors-llc.html.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.