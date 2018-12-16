iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Short Interest Down 27.9% in November

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 1,192,456 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

DVY opened at $94.63 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

