Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400,734 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 15.44%. Research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

