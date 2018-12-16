J Sainsbury (SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report published on Wednesday.

SBRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 318.25 ($4.16).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.60) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Martin Scicluna acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £48,150 ($62,916.50). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,099.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

