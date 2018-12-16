Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,144,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,741,000 after purchasing an additional 142,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter.

REET stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $26.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Buys 72,647 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/jane-street-group-llc-buys-72647-shares-of-ishares-global-reit-etf-reet.html.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.