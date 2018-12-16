Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,649 Shares of Sodastream International Ltd (SODA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sodastream International were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 25.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sodastream International alerts:

NASDAQ:SODA opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.45. Sodastream International Ltd has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $143.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SODA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sodastream International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,649 Shares of Sodastream International Ltd (SODA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/janus-henderson-group-plc-acquires-3649-shares-of-sodastream-international-ltd-soda.html.

Sodastream International Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sodastream International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodastream International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.