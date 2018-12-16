Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 56,745 Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 211.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,745 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 60.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 184,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

SNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

