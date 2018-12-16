Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,931,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,020 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $321,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,082,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 979,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 64,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $19.75 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

