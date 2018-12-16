Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nucor Co. (NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2019 earnings at $7.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NUE opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.15. Nucor has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $70.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

