Jefferies Group LLC Buys 5,703 Shares of Aramark (ARMK)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aramark by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,547,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,662 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Aramark by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 13,942,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,723 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,582,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aramark by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,459,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,796,000 after acquiring an additional 937,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,946,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,404,000 after acquiring an additional 838,390 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,914.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Foss purchased 92,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $3,004,627.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,679,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,513,551.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARMK opened at $32.08 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARMK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aramark to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following business segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

