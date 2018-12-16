Jefferies Group LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 115.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after buying an additional 266,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,505,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4,863.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 109,184 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6,792.5% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 104,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after buying an additional 103,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 209.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 92,683 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $169.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.43 and a 52-week high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 target price on Littelfuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

