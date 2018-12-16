Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 121,138 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 121,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $3,918,814.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Sidoti cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

