Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 78,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 4,700,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,899. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

