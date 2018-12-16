Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $164.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing better than the market in 2018 despite the impact of biosimilars on Remicade sales. Also, the Medical Devices and Consumer units are seeing improving organic growth trends. J&J has raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook thrice this year. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions will continue to drive top-line growth. J&J enjoys a robust multi-year pipeline of new drugs and line extensions. Meanwhile, share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain.”

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.58.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,289,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,936,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,648,000 after buying an additional 272,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.