Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Imperial Capital

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Imperial Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00. Imperial Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JOUT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

JOUT opened at $61.75 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $617.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.44). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $317,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

