JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 48.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,309 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $1,467,724.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,275 and have sold 219,546 shares valued at $6,041,906. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

SFM stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-6-98-million-holdings-in-sprouts-farmers-market-inc-sfm.html.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.