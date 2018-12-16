JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from an overweight rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.04.

JPM opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $99.28 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,507 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

