Just Eat’s (JE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas increased their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price (down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 859.18 ($11.23).

LON:JE opened at GBX 577 ($7.54) on Wednesday. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

In other Just Eat news, insider Helen A. Weir sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.70), for a total value of £29,450 ($38,481.64).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

