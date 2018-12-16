Just Energy Group (JE) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JE. National Bank Financial downgraded Just Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.47.

NYSE:JE opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.19. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 39,883.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,664,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,652,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,611,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 1,268,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 624,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

