Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 3.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 529,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $2.47 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $259.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

