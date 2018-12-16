Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Grunberg purchased 606,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp purchased 2,424,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,996.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Greylock Xii GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 158,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 115,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.