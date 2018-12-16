Kasbah Resources Ltd. (KAS) Insider Buys A$13,500.00 in Stock

Kasbah Resources Ltd. (ASX:KAS) insider Graham Freestone bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($9,574.47).

Graham Freestone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kasbah Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 7th, Graham Freestone 1,886,792 shares of Kasbah Resources stock.

Shares of ASX KAS remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11. Kasbah Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.02 ($0.01).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/kasbah-resources-ltd-kas-insider-buys-a13500-00-in-stock.html.

About Kasbah Resources

Kasbah Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops tin projects. The company's flagship property is the 75% owned Achmmach Tin project located on the western edge of the El Hajeb province in northern Morocco. Kasbah Resources Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Kasbah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasbah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.